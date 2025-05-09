St John’s Sheriff’s Office plans Annual Torch Run for Special Olympics on May 15 Published 2:19 am Friday, May 9, 2025

Officers from St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Thursday, May 15.

The 8-mile trek will include runners, walkers, bikers, and stops to allow officers to greet students and other community residents.

“We invite everyone to come out along the route to cheer on our officers,” St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “This is a fun event for a great cause to help raise awareness and money for Special Olympics.”

Officers will carry the Special Olympic Torch, a flame that symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity, uniting communities around the globe.

The run begins at 8 a.m. at Frostop Restaurant in LaPlace, with a pre-run stretch session hosted by Cypress Physical Therapy at 7:30 a.m.

The participants will make several stops along the route, including at schools, and end at St.Peter Church in Reserve, La.

The Torch Run is part of the ceremonial events leading up to the Special Olympics Summer Games, which will open on May 23, 2025, at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.

The torch run is one of law enforcement’s largest charitable causes.

SJSO TORCH RUN ROUTE

(A)Start: Frostop LaPlace: 411 E Airline Hwy, LaPlace, LA 70068

C) Stop: Little Stars Daycare: 139 W. 5th Street, LaPlace

(D) Stop: J. L. Ory School: 182 W 5th St, LaPlace, LA

(E) Stop: Twin Oaks Nursing Home: 506 W 5th St, LaPlace, LA 70068 (MAKE U-TURN to stop at SJA (F)

(F) Stop: St. Joan of Arc School: 529 W 5th St, LaPlace, LA 70068 (head to Hemlock Street toward Airline Highway, make a left to head west on Airline, and will stop at East St. John High School)

(G) Stop: East St. John High School: 1 Wildcat Dr., LaPlace, LA 70068 (from ESJ will continue West on Airline to Central Avenue in Reserve. At Central Avenue, travel south to the Railroad Avenue to Riverside Academy)

(H) Stop: Riverside Academy: 332 Railroad Avenue, Reserve, LA. 70084

(B) END: St. Peter Church/School: 188 W 7th St, Reserve, LA. 70084