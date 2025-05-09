Charnelcia Lou Cortez 

Published 4:16 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Charnelcia Lou Smith Cortez, known to many as “Lou”, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, in her daughter’s home in Madisonville, with her family by her side. Born on Oct. 27, 1933, to Travis and Clemmie Wiley in Effie, La., she grew up on a farm, where she learned the value of hard work and determination. Completing her daily farm chores before heading off to school set the foundation for a life marked by strength and resilience.

Known as “Tot“ by her family, she was the oldest of five siblings, including her sisters, Ardith, Sylvia, and June Carol, and her brother Travis Wiley Jr. She met Bill Smith, her high school sweetheart and first love, and they married in 1951. Tragically, Bill’s life was cut short in a work accident, leaving Lou to raise five young children on her own. In time, she found love again when she met Clifton Cortez, a man of exceptional character who embraced her children as his own, and together they had three more children, raising a total of eight.

The family settled in LaPlace Park, in LaPlace in 1964, where they were active members of the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and school. She was a businesswoman, owning a LaPlace dress shop called “Charnelcia’s” starting in the early 1980’s. She was a dedicated wife and mother who balanced her career with raising eight children, always making sure her home was filled with love, warmth, and hot meals. Lou’s house was the one everyone wanted to be at, whether you were a neighborhood friend, a passerby, or someone in need. No one was ever turned away.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, her son David Smith, and her granddaughter, Kristin Emden. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will forever be cherished by her children and their spouses, Roger Smith (Melanie), Wanda Chauvin, Karren Madere (Brad), Janet Clark (Mike), Clifton Cortez Jr. (Owen), Rachael Chatham (Anthony), and Jack Cortez, and daughter-in-law, Stacie Smith (David); grandchildren, Bridgett Chauvin, Jamie Dronet, Justin Smith, Travis Smith, Courtney Wambsgans, Casey Stafford, Chris Madere, Jason Delaneuville, Jeremy Delaneuville, TJ Chatham, Jove Cortez, Caitlin Cortez, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services were held at the Bedico Baptist Church, in Ponchatoula, on May 10, 2025. Her ashes will join the remains of her two husbands and her son at the Oak Grove Methodist Cemetery in Effie, La., at a later date.