AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, MAY 13th, 2025 6:00 P.M. Published 5:04 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

RUDOLPH SORAPARU CHAMBERS EDGARD, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN

ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. OPENING PRAYER

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen) Jaclyn Hotard – Proclamation – May as Mental Health Awareness Month

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – April 22nd, 2025, Council Meeting

B) Resolutions – Annual Sewer Audits (R25-72 through R25-78)

C) Permit Approval – Annual Andouille Festival – October 17-19, 2025 – On the grounds of the St. John Community Center and Thomas F. Daley Memorial Park. The festival will begin Friday, October 17th, at 6:00 PM and end Sunday, October 19th, at 8:00 PM.

D) Councilman Bailey – Appointment of Carla C. Jones to the Library Board of Control

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Java August, Sr. v. Atlantic Specialty Insurance, St. John the Baptist Parish Council, et al No. 77106

VIII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

PUBLIC HEARING AND ADOPTION OF ORDINANCES (S)

A) 25-16 An ordinance authorizing the issuance of not exceeding Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000) of Taxable Sales Tax Bonds (DEQ), Series ST-2025A of St. John the Baptist Parish Sales Tax District; and providing for other matters in connection therewith (J. Hotard)

B) 25-17 An ordinance authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish, through the Office of the Parish President, to purchase and/or expropriate certain portions of ground described as Lot 1A of the Eugene Tract and 35’ Access Servitude on Lot 2A of the Eugene Tract as depicted in Exhibit A (J.Hotard)

C) 25-18 An ordinance approving the installation of fiber optic cables along Highway 51 between municipal address 3912 Highway 51 and 109 Woodland Drive, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (Permit No. 18513) (J. Hotard & C. Powell)

D) 25-19 An ordinance repealing Chapter 42 – Utilities, Article

III – Water Systems, Sec. 42-54 – Fiberoptic Cable Permitting Process in its entirety, and enacting a new section under Chapter 36 – Streets, Sidewalks, & Other Public Places, Article I, to be Designated as Sec. 36-11 – Excavation on Parish Property or Within Parish Rights- of-Way Permitting Process (J. Hotard/C. Powell)

E) 25-20 An ordinance approving the rezoning of Lots 1-AHW and 2- AHW of an undesignated Subdivision from the Residential District One (R-1) to the Residential District Two (R-2) located at 1061 Balsam Street and 1020 Beech Street, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZR-1679) (J.Hotard/C. Powell)

F) 25-21 An ordinance approving the rezoning of Lot 18 of the Dinvaut Subdivision from the Residential District One (R-1) to the Residential District Two (R-2) located at an undesignated address on Central Avenue, Edgard, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZR-1683) (J. Hotard/C. Powell)

G) 25-22 An ordinance approving the rezoning of Lot 3A of the Alexander Allen, Sr. Tract Subdivision from the Residential District One (R-1) to the Residential District Two (R-2) located at 129 Jessie Lane, Wallace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZR-1684)(J. Hotard/C.Powell)

H) 25-23 An ordinance approving the resubdivision of Lot 5-B-1 and Lot C-2-A-1B of the Cambridge Place Subdivision, located at 947 Cambridge Drive, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZS-1432) (J. Hotard/C. Powell)

I) 25-24 An ordinance approving the resubdivision of a portion of the George Young Tract and a portion of Lot 31 of the Woodland Plantation Subdivision, located at 121 Dove Street, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZS-1434)(J. Hotard/C. Powell)

J) 25-25 An ordinance approving the resubdivision of Lot 5 of the Vilemont Subdivision, located at 121 and 123 Apple Street, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZS-1435)(J. Hotard/C. Powell)

K) 25-26 An ordinance approving the resubdivision of Lots 161, 162, 163, and 164 of the Lakeshore Estates Subdivision, 3 located at 161 and 167 Rue St. James, Vacherie, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZS-1431) (J. Hotard/C. Powell)

L) 25-27 An ordinance amending the annual operating budgets for St. John the Baptist Parish for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2025 and ending December 31, 2025 (J. Hotard) M) 25-28 An ordinance amending the annual operating budgets for St. John the Baptist Parish for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2025 and ending December 31, 2025 (J. Hotard)

NEW BUSINESS

A) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-79 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and Request for Qualifications (RFQs) for the Manchac Greenway Master Plan

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-80 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority CPRA) for the Bayou Chevreuil Hydrologic Restoration Project

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-81 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with Tangipahoa Parish Council and Osprey Initiative, LLC

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-82 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Professional Services Agreement with Bonton Associates, LLC for the Woodland Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Demolition Project

E) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-83 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Professional Services Agreement with Digital Engineering & Imaging, Inc. for the Highway 61 Streetscape Improvements Project

F) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-84 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to amend the Professional Services Agreement with MB3, Inc. for Abstract, Title and Land Acquisition Services

G) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-85 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the Professional Services Agreement with the University of New Orleans (UNO) for Professional Planning and Coastal Management Services

H) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-86 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Change Order No. 2 with Rigid Constructors, LLC for the Lake Pontchartrain Shoreline Protection Project

I) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-87 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute the Certificate of Substantial Completion with Rigid Constructors, LLC for the Lake Pontchartrain Shoreline Protection Project

J) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-88 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Change Order No. 5 with All Star Electric, Inc. for the Lions Water Treatment Plant Electrical Control Building Project

K) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-89 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute the Certificate of Substantial Completion with All Star Electric, Inc. for the Lions Water Treatment Plant Electrical Control Building Project

L) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-90 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to settle and pay the February 20, 2025, Property Damage Claim to Christy Trosclair of 188 Evangeline Rd, LaPlace, LA 70068

INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Upon request and three (3) days’ notice, St. John the Baptist Parish will provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting.

Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-8465277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.