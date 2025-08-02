Laplace teens arrested after high-speed chase for stealing a car

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three juveniles, aged 13 and 14, were arrested Thursday night, July 31, after allegedly stealing a 2022 BMW X3 and leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Reserve, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

With a built-in GPS tracker, deputies quickly located the stolen BMW in Reserve. When officers attempted a traffic stop on Central Avenue, the 14-year-old female driver refused to pull over. She drove into a parking lot and nearly hit an occupied golf cart while attempting to evade law enforcement.

The pursuit continued east on River Road, where the driver reached speeds over 70 mph in a 45-mph zone. She eventually turned onto Duhe Drive and slowed the vehicle, at which point all three juveniles fled on foot. The vehicle, still in drive, rolled forward and struck an unmarked car belonging to the Sheriff’s Office, causing minor damage.

A 14-year-old male was apprehended following a foot chase. Deputies later found the 14-year-old female driver and another 13-year-old male hiding under a mobile home.

The 14-year-old male was booked with resisting an officer by refusing identity, resisting an officer by flight, aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle, and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with resisting, fleeing, and stealing a vehicle, while the 13-year-old boy also faced similar charges.

Deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of W. Airline Highway in LaPlace, where the vehicle’s owner reported the SUV stolen. The owner told investigators he had left the key inside the vehicle’s cup holder before it was taken.