Cassidy field team assists residents during St. John the Baptist Parish constituent event

Residents of St. John the Baptist Parish received direct assistance from federal agencies at a constituent assistance event organized by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, (R-LA).

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the River Region Chamber of Commerce in LaPlace. It was open to constituents seeking assistance with issues such as Social Security, Veterans Affairs, Medicare, the IRS, and the U.S. Passport Office.

Though Senator Cassidy was absent, his team was on-site to help residents fill out privacy release forms authorizing his office to intervene with federal agencies.

“Members of Senator Cassidy’s field team in Louisiana visit each parish in the state yearly to serve constituents who have issues before the federal government but may not be able to travel to one of his regional offices around the state,” said Shawn Hanscom, Louisiana Communications Director and Service Academy Coordinator for Senator Cassidy.

“He wants to make sure that every Louisianan has access to our staff and the benefits we can provide them.”

Once a privacy release form is submitted, Cassidy’s casework team based in Baton Rouge opens a case and reaches out to the appropriate federal agency to begin seeking a resolution. Hanscom noted that while the timeline for resolving an issue varies depending on the complexity of the case, the senator’s office acts quickly.

“We never promise any particular result on any case, but we do promise prompt action on all cases,” Hanscom said. “The Senator’s office will make contact with the constituent either via phone, mail, or email, to begin the casework process.”