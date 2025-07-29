7 Brew celebrates grand opening in St. John Parish with community support, free coffee

Ray Gregson, executive director of the River Regions Chamber of Commerce, (left), Sen Greg Miller at the event.

7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee opened its newest location in St. John the Baptist Parish with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as parish officials and community members gathered to welcome the Arkansas-based coffee chain.

The drive-thru, located at 1417 W. Airline Hwy in Laplace, will open to the public on August 4. However, a Family & Friends event this weekend will offer complimentary drinks.

Jaclyn Hotard, President of St. John the Baptist Parish, welcomed the arrival of the coffee and noted that the brand’s values align with the parish’s growth goals.

“We’re excited to welcome 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee to St. John Parish,” said Parish President Hotard. “The fact that you chose St. John means a lot to us. Having a brand like 7 Brew furthers what we’re trying to show that St. John is open for business.”

Mason Simmons, director of development for 7 Brew LaPlace, emphasized that the company isn’t just opening coffee stands—it’s building relationships.

“We’re really about being part of the community,” Simmons said. “Our team of 65 is here to serve, not just coffee, but joy, energy, and kindness.”

Louisiana state Sen. Greg Miller, Ray Gregson, executive director of the River Regions Chamber of Commerce, and other parish officials attended the event.

The company, known for its upbeat service and over 20,000 drink combinations, is already establishing itself in the local market.

To kick off their presence in Laplace, 7 Brew hosted a “Caffeine for a Cause” event over the weekend, serving more than 9,000 free drinks and raising over $ 9,500 in donations for Providence Community Housing. Simmons called it the busiest charitable opening the franchise has ever had.

“We gave out free drinks all weekend and took in donations, every dollar of which is being donated to Providence Community Housing,” Simmons said. “We’re not done either—we’ll be giving away even more drinks next weekend and handing out free t-shirts during our grand opening week.”

7 Brew’s menu includes coffee, tea, cocoa, energy drinks, sparkling water, smoothies, and shakes that can be customized with a wide variety of flavors. Founded in 2017, the chain has expanded to nearly 400 locations over the last 8 years.

“It’s exciting to see new businesses like 7 Brew choosing St. John,” said Economic Development Director Michelle Jenkins Miller. “They’re not just creating jobs; they’re becoming part of the community.”