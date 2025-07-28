Five must-see festivals in Louisiana River Parishes this fall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Five signature festivals celebrate Alligators, Andouille, Arts & More

In Louisiana’s River Parishes, fall brings cooler weather and a season of festivals celebrating local culture, cuisine, and creativity.

From the swampy Alligator Festival to the savory Andouille Festival and the artistic Poche Plantation Arts, Crafts, and Music Festival, there’s something for everyone this fall.

Alligator Festival – September 25–28 | Luling, LA

Get ready for the Alligator Festival in Luling with four days of live music, carnival rides, and fun. It features over 80 local vendors offering a diverse range of crafts, regional cuisine, and one-of-a-kind creations.

Don’t miss the chance to meet the stars of the show, real Louisiana alligators! Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours will be on-site to answer questions and provide insights into these intriguing swamp dwellers. Learn more about visiting our favorite, albeit scaly and green, Louisiana locals at http://www.alligatorfestival.org/.

St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival – October 14-24 | Gramercy, LA

Celebrate the spirit of fall in the heart of Gramercy at the St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival. This 10-day event offers family-friendly activities, including a colorful pumpkin patch, hayrides, fall photo opportunities, a haunted house, a 5K and half-mile fun run, seasonal treats, arts and crafts, and live entertainment.

Whether you’re picking the perfect pumpkin or enjoying local flavors, it’s the ultimate autumn outing for all ages.

50th Annual Andouille Festival – October 17–19 | LaPlace, LA

Enjoy the spice and spirit of the Andouille Festival in LaPlace, the “Andouille Capital of the World.” From zesty gumbo to smokin’ andouille, this festival celebrates Louisiana’s rich culinary heritage.

Enjoy live music, the festive 5K/2K Andouille Run & Walk, a lively second line parade, and classic carnival rides. Little ones will love the dedicated Kids’ Tent filled with fun activities just for them. Visit www.andouillefestival.com for the full lineup.

Poche Plantation Arts, Crafts & Music Festival – October 25–26 | Convent, LA

Round out the season at the Poche Plantation Arts, Crafts & Music Festival, where Southern charm meets artistic flair. Held on the picturesque grounds of the historic Poche Plantation, this festival offers a serene setting to browse handcrafted goods, enjoy live music, and sample local cuisine.

Located just off I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, it’s an easy day trip, or make it a weekend with a stay at the onsite bed & breakfast or RV park. For details, visit the Poche Plantation on Facebook.

Destrehan Plantation 53rd Annual Fall Festival – November 8–9 | Destrehan, LA

Don’t miss the Destrehan Fall Festival, taking place on the scenic grounds of Destrehan Plantation. This family-friendly event combines Louisiana heritage with festive entertainment, featuring over 180 arts and crafts vendors, live music, historic demonstrations, and local cuisine.

Guests can tour the plantation, watch skilled artisans at work, and enjoy kid-friendly activities like pony rides and an exciting bungee jump. Proceeds from the festival benefit the nonprofit River Road Historical Society. For more information, visit www.destrehanplantation.org.

These festivals are a vibrant reflection of the people, flavors, and traditions that make the River Parishes of Louisiana so special. Join us this fall and experience the culture, music, and magic for yourself.