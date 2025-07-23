Seven teens arrested for damaging golf course, tractor at Grand Ridge Country Club

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Seven teenagers were booked with damaging golf carts, a tractor, and the grounds of Grand Ridge Country Club on July 19, says the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The group allegedly broke into the club’s cart shed and took two golf carts, which they drove recklessly around the course, leaving deep tire marks and ruts in several areas. Deputies reported that the teens also tampered with a tractor on the property, causing damage to its wiring.

After several interviews and investigations, detectives arrested seven boys aged 13 to 17. The charges include both misdemeanor and felony criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

A 13-year-old male from Boutte faced charges of misdemeanor and felony criminal damage and being a principal to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A 14-year-old from Luling was charged with felony criminal damage, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and being a principal to unauthorized use.

A 14-year-old male from New Sarpy was charged with principal to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A 15-year-old male from Luling was charged with felony criminal damage, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and principal to unauthorized use.

A 16-year-old male from Boutte was charged with principal to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Another 16-year-old male from Boutte was charged with felony criminal damage and principal to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Seventeen-year-old Hunter Graffia of Destrehan was charged with misdemeanor and felony criminal damage, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, principal to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Graffia was transported to the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center, where he was booked on the charges.

“This was a senseless act of vandalism that caused real financial damage and disruption to the community,” Sheriff Greg Champagne said in a statement. “We appreciate the cooperation that led to quickly identifying those responsible.”