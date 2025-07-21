Heat advisory issued for Laplace, Slidell, others Published 12:27 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The heat is returning in full force to south Louisiana over the next few days, starting with temperatures that will feel like up to 110 degrees on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and more are likely this week, forecasters said. The heat advisory includes most of south Louisiana and south Mississippi, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Slidell, Laplace, Gulfport, and Pascagoula.

The advisory serves as a reminder to drink plenty of fluids and take it easy outdoors during the peak heating period. It’s also a good idea to check on individuals at higher risk for heat-related illness, including older adults and young children.

The Monday heat indices, which measure how temperatures will feel like, are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees, according to forecasters. On Tuesday and Wednesday, heat indices are forecasted to range from 107 to 114 degrees, then from 105 to 110 degrees on Thursday, and from 100 to 106 degrees on Friday.

Later in the week, the chances of rain are expected to increase, according to the NWS. Forecasters advised residents in affected areas to take frequent breaks if working outside, drink plenty of water, check on others, and bring pets indoors.

Here is the New Orleans forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.