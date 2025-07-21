Heat advisory issued for Laplace, Slidell, others
Published 12:27 pm Monday, July 21, 2025
The heat is returning in full force to south Louisiana over the next few days, starting with temperatures that will feel like up to 110 degrees on Monday.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and more are likely this week, forecasters said. The heat advisory includes most of south Louisiana and south Mississippi, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Slidell, Laplace, Gulfport, and Pascagoula.
The advisory serves as a reminder to drink plenty of fluids and take it easy outdoors during the peak heating period. It’s also a good idea to check on individuals at higher risk for heat-related illness, including older adults and young children.
The Monday heat indices, which measure how temperatures will feel like, are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees, according to forecasters. On Tuesday and Wednesday, heat indices are forecasted to range from 107 to 114 degrees, then from 105 to 110 degrees on Thursday, and from 100 to 106 degrees on Friday.
Later in the week, the chances of rain are expected to increase, according to the NWS. Forecasters advised residents in affected areas to take frequent breaks if working outside, drink plenty of water, check on others, and bring pets indoors.
Here is the New Orleans forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. In the evening, it is mostly clear with a low of around 75 degrees.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95 degrees. In the evening, it is mostly clear with a low of around 76 degrees.
- Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95 degrees. In the evening, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees.
- Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 92 degrees. The chance of rain is 90%. In the evening, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees.
- Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. In the evening, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees.
- Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. In the evening, cloudy with a low of around 75 degrees.
- Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.