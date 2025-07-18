Published 4:42 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Louis Joseph Delhommer Jr., The Cajun King of Charm, Pine Bluff’s smoothest talking Cajun, strutted off this mortal stage and into eternal glory on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Saved by the blood of Jesus, he probably hummed an Elvis tune as he entered the pearly gates and is likely teaching the angels how to cook a proper jambalaya.

Born May 5, 1947, in Garyville, La., to the late Louis Sr. and Edna Garcia Delhommer. Louis was a welder in the South Louisiana shipyards before retiring as a maintenance supervisor at Southern Maintenance Co. inside Nalco Chemical Co. (basically, he fixed stuff better than MacGyver). After retirement, he hightailed it to Pine Bluff, Ark., to keep tabs on his daughter and grandkids and to become the unofficial hospitality greeter of every local hangout.

Louis was the star door greeter at Deja Vu Upscale Consignment, where he declared himself “tall, dark, and handsome” with a wink that could melt ice. He flirted shamelessly, dishing out compliments like, “Darlin’, you look like you just stepped off a magazine cover!” Strangers? Never heard of ‘em; Louis made everyone a friend. The man could fix anything, cars, small engines, plumbing, electrical, you name it. Neighbors called him the Cajun Handyman, and he loved every second of it.

His true calling? Being “Pop Pop,” Louis was the MVP of grandparenting, chauffeuring grandkids from school, cheering at their games, and wrestling like he was auditioning for WWE. As a dad, he taught his daughter to think for herself and to laugh when life threw curveballs. “Fair? Ha! Life’s a gumbo, stir it and eat it,” he’d say. Young Louis was a wild man of the outdoors, ruling the Garyville Canal fishing camp. His tales of alligator wrestling, frog gigging, and fish-whispering were so wild, you’d swear he was part stuntman. Later, he traded his hunting boots for a wildlife cam, chuckling as he fed the critters. A musical maestro, he jammed on the bass guitar, clarinet, acoustic guitar, and drums, often at church, where he snuck in a riff or two. His Elvis and Sonny impersonations? Pure gold. Party? Louis was the party.

This Cajun king loved feeding folks, stirring up jambalaya that could win hearts. Back in Louisiana, Saturdays were sacred; family, friends, food, and jokes so hilarious they’d make you crack up till your cheeks hurt. His Cajun accent never faded, nor did his habit of telling it like it is. “Sugarcoating? That’s for donuts,” he’d grunt.

In Pine Bluff, Louis was a celebrity at Leon’s Catfish, T’s Place, Lybrand’s Bakery, Chapel Hardware, Sulphur Springs Dollar General, Chapel Pharmacy, and O’Reilly’s. He’d stroll in, flash that grin, and leave with new pals. At Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, he mowed the grass, flipped burgers at fundraisers, and served on the board. Later, at Double Wells Assembly of God, he gave his heart to Jesus, judged at fishing events, slung BBQ, and rocked the drums in the choir like a holy rockstar.

Louis married his soulmate, Laura Lee Marie Chauvin, on May 25, 1968. She danced into heaven on July 31, 2014, but not before Louis cared for her with a love so fierce it could make a romance novel jealous. Now reunited, no doubt she has his to-do list ready. Siblings, Lawrence, Harold, and Carol Madere, also beat him to the pearly gates.

Left to keep his legend alive are his daughter, Trisha Shank (Greg); granddaughter, Julia Green Marshall (Payton); grandson, Roger Louis Shank; brother, Ronald Delhommer (Barbara), and his chocolate lab, Duke, who will miss slow truck rides with him.

Join us for a Visitation on Saturday, July 19, 2025, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson & Son with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mike Cottrell of Double Wells Assembly of God officiating. The burial will be in Fitzhugh Cemetery. Bring your best Louis story, bonus points if it involves alligators or Elvis.

Memorials may be made to Double Wells Assembly of God, 12924 Sulphur Springs Rd., Pine Bluff, AR 71603. Let’s keep Louis’s party going!

