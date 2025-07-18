Published 4:44 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Dolores Wild passed away on July 14, 2025, at the age of 83. She was born in Yoakum, Texas, and was a resident of LaPlace, La. for many decades. Beloved wife of the late Darrel Wild; loving mother of Elaine Wild (Dennis Bouvier) and Dean Wild; grandmother of Raven Bouvier; daughter of the late Philomena Berger and Jesse Berger, and sister of the late June Janak, the late Violet Redd, the late Nancy Nemec, and James Berger of Pearland, Texas. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Dolores was valedictorian of St. Joseph High School in Yoakum, Texas, and was a graduate of Victoria College where she majored in Art. Upon graduation she worked in Victoria Texas at the daily newspaper, the Victoria Advocate. She moved to LaPlace in 1964 after marrying Darrel. She was an active member and bookkeeper for LARAYO and was Art Director and artist for the Krewe of Allovus balls in its inception in 1965 into the 1980’s. Each Allovus Ball would feature a unique theme such as “Allovus presents Winter Wonderland”, “Allovus presents Wild West” and “Allovus in Mexico”. She was a Paste-up Artist and Advertising Layout Designer at the local LaPlace newspaper, L’Obeservator. She also worked at Russ’ Ts Sport Shop as a silk screen art designer. She was an active member, and choir member, of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 West 5th Street, LaPlace on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Internment in St. John Memorial Gardens Cemetery, LaPlace, La. Reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 346 Fir Street, LaPlace. Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.millet guidry.com.