AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JULY 22nd, 2025 6:00 P.M. COUNCIL CHAMBERS LAPLACE Published 1:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

AGENDA

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING,

TUESDAY, JULY 22nd, 2025 6:00 P.M.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS LAPLACE, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN

ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. OPENING PRAYER

IV. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – July 8th, 2025, Council Meeting

VII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

B) Jaclyn Hotard – Monthly Financial Report (June 2025)

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-113 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and solicit bids for the West Shore Levee LaPlace Main Water Line Project

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-114 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Professional Services Agreement with All South Consulting Engineers, LLC for the Manchac Greenway Master Plan

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-115 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Professional Services Agreement with Waggoner Engineering, Inc. for the River Road WWTP Aeration Basin and Grit Chamber Rehabilitation Project

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-116 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the Professional Services Agreement with Shread Kuyrkendall & Associates, Inc. for the West 13th Street and West 8th Street Lift Stations Rehabilitation Project 2

E) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-117 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and solicit bids for the Hurricane Francine National Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) Drainage Canal Cleaning Project

F) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-118 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the Professional Services Agreement with Digital Engineering & Imaging, Inc. for the 2021 Hurricane Ida National Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) Canal Cleaning Project

G) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-119 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to amend the Professional Services Agreement with Digital Engineering & Imaging, Inc. for the 2021 Hurricane Ida National Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) Canal Cleaning Project

H) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-120 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Change Order No. 2 with RAMJ Construction, LLC. for the Wastewater Collection and Treatment Maintenance/Emergency Repairs Project

I) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-121 – Authorization for St. John the Baptist Parish to adopt an Urgent Need Resolution required for the State of Louisiana, Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Infrastructure Program

X. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

XI. ADJOURNMENT

St. John the Baptist Parish will upon request and three (3) days’ notices provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service 1-800-8465277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.