St. John, St. Charles Parishes brace for heavy rain, flash flood Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Rainy days are expected to begin on Wednesday in the River Parishes, specifically in St. Charles and St. John the Baptist Parishes, as a slow-moving system moves toward the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach the Louisiana coast by Thursday.

St. John the Baptist Parish officials are working closely with the National Weather Service as they prepare for heavy rain and flash floods as Tropical Disturbance 93-L crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

The rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest to fall from Thursday to Friday. A Flood Watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. Wednesday through 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasts predict 3 to 5 inches of rain, with isolated areas possibly receiving up to 10 inches. The system could bring localized flash flooding; therefore, residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware and take precautions to protect their property and loved ones.

St John the Baptist Parish will begin distributing sandbags today, July 16, at noon at the following self-serve locations. Residents are asked to bring their shovels:

St. John Community Center – LaPlace

Central Avenue Fire Station – Reserve

Ezekiel Jackson Park – Garyville

Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park – Edgard

Pleasure Bend Fire Station

Parish crews are actively clearing drainage outlets, ditches, and catch basins. Residents are encouraged to do the same around their homes and monitor local alerts by texting SJPWEATHER to 888-777.

Meanwhile, in neighboring St. Charles Parish, officials are also monitoring the weather system. Parish President Matthew Jewell announced that sandbag distribution will begin Wednesday afternoon for residents only at:

West Bank Bridge Park (13825 River Rd., Luling)

East Regional Library (160 W. Campus Dr., Destrehan)



Residents should bring proof of residency and their own shovels. The Des Allemands Boat Launch will close at noon as flood protection measures are implemented.

Garbage collection is expected to continue as scheduled in both parishes; however, residents should monitor parish communications for any updates.