St. Joan of Arc blood drive this Saturday in Laplace Published 9:24 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The summer blood drive is set to take place on Saturday, July. 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, Family Life Center at 529 West 5th Street in Laplace.

Hosted by St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, the event seeks to provide a critical opportunity to donate blood, meeting its target of 15 units, and help those in need.

Donating blood can be a lifesaving act, ensuring that patients facing medical emergencies have access to safe and necessary blood supplies. The Blood Center says donations are vital during the holiday season, when blood donations typically decrease, while patient needs may remain steady or increase.

On the website of one of its partners, The Blood Center, it stated that Type O positive blood and platelet donations are especially needed to help continue providing care for patients in the coming weeks due to increased patient demand.

In appreciation for each blood donation, all eligible donors will receive a coupon for a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream and their choice of our exclusive “Summer Vibe” T-Shirt, Family Blood Coverage, Blood Replacement, or Heart Club!

Donors are advised to eat a healthy meal and stay hydrated before donating blood. To make the process more convenient, appointments can be scheduled in advance here and will be given priority, though walk-ins are also welcome.