Laplace swimmer dominates River Parish Invitational with five record-breaking swims Published 2:32 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The 18-year-old Hill Heights Hurricanes standout, Nathan Noel shattered five meet records, which include three individual and two relay records, during the 2025 River Parish Summer League Invitational, held July 11–13 at the Belle Terre Country Club pool.

Competing in the boys 15–18 division, Noel lowered the 50-yard backstroke mark from 24.34 seconds to 24.17. He also erased the 100-yard individual medley record, dropping it from 55.03 to 52.68, and clipped the 50-yard butterfly standard from 24.59 to 23.79. In relay events, he anchored Hill Heights’ 100-yard freestyle relay to a record time of 42.90 and led off the 100-yard medley relay, which clocked 47.57 seconds as both meet bests.

Noel already held the league’s 50-meter backstroke record of 27.40 seconds, set at age 14.

The five-event blitz earned him high-point honors in his age group, making a fitting finale to his career in the River Parish league.

“I started on the Riverlands Stingrays before when I was six,” Noel told L’Observateur before the meet. “Around 14, I realized I could dominate the sports, and it’s been full circle to finish here.”

Noel will be heading to West Chester University in Pennsylvania on an athletic scholarship, but said eclipsing every available record at his final summer meet was a goal he had met.

“With these swims, I feel like I left my mark,” he said poolside Sunday. “Now it’s on to college.”

The River Parish Summer League, featuring teams from St. John, St. Charles, and St. James parishes, concluded its 49th season with more than 30 swimmers at the Invitational.