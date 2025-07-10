10-year-old among suspects arrested in Laplace vehicle break-ins Published 7:44 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Four juveniles, including a 10-year-old and three 13-year-olds, were arrested in connection with two vehicle burglaries that took place on Revere Drive in LaPlace, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents took place during the overnight hours of June 28–29 and again on July 2 in the 500 block of Revere Drive. The juveniles were charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property valued between $1,000 and $50,000, and misdemeanor theft of property valued at less than $1,000.

Deputies responded on June 29 at 7:18 p.m. to a report of damage to a locked 2020 Hyundai Elantra parked the night before. Tampering was noted on the steering column, ignition, headlamp control arm, wiring harness, and steering wheel. The owner also reported a $500 purse missing.

On July 2, deputies responded at 7:20 a.m. to a second call about a 2021 Kia Rio. The owner said it was parked and locked at midnight. A neighbor alerted them that a window had been shattered. The rear driver’s side window was broken, and the door was slightly open. No items were reported missing.

Deputies observed that the driver’s side door handle had been damaged, and the plastic housing around the keyhole was found on the ground nearby.

Crime camera footage from the area showed four juveniles walking onto Revere Drive around 2:30 a.m. on July 2 and attempting to break into vehicles.

One juvenile was arrested on July 3. The other three were taken into custody on July 9. All four were released to the custody of relatives. The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests may happen.