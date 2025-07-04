St. John the Baptist Parish honor war heroes at 20th annual veterans luncheon

Hundreds of local veterans and their families gathered at Regala Gym in Reserve for the 20th Annual Veterans Luncheon, a heartfelt celebration hosted by Parish President Jaclyn

Hotard and attended by council members, staff, and leaders from all levels of government.

The event paid tribute to the sacrifice and service of veterans with moving performances, emotional tributes, and messages of gratitude. Highlights included a trumpet solo by Joshua Knight Jr., a stirring video montage, and a powerful keynote address by Major General Andree G. Carter, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).

“You have answered that call, my fellow veterans, and your families have answered that call,” said Major General Carter. “Let us build an America that honors our veterans and one where no veteran has ever felt forgotten.”

Each veteran in attendance received a commemorative pin signifying their branch of service, a token of appreciation from the community.

Parish President Hotard emphasized the importance of unity and continued support for those who have served.

“We don’t just gather to say thank you. We come together to stand beside those who have sacrificed for all of us,” Hotard said. “Their stories, their strength, and their service remind us of their dedication and bravery. I wish everyone a safe, happy, and blessed Fourth of July.”

The annual luncheon has become a cornerstone event for St. John the Baptist Parish, bringing together generations of veterans and their supporters in honor and remembrance.