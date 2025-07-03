AGENDA ST.JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JULY 8th, 2025 6:00 P.M. RUDOLPH SORAPARU CHAMBERS EDGARD, LOUISIANA Published 2:08 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

AGENDA ST.JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JULY 8th, 2025 6:00 P.M. RUDOLPH SORAPARU CHAMBERS EDGARD, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL OPENING PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen) CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – June 24th, 2025, Council Meeting

VII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

VIII. PUBLIC HEARING AND ADOPTION OF ORDINANCES (S)

A) 25-30 An ordinance approving the rezoning of Lot 5-B of the Vilemont Subdivision from the Residential District One (R-1) to the Residential District Two (R-2) located at 123 Apple Street, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZR-1703) (J. Hotard & C. Powell)

B) 25-31 An ordinance approving the rezoning of Lot 5-A of the Vilemont Subdivision from the Residential District One (R-1) to the Residential District Two (R-2) located at 121 Apple Street, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, LA (PZR-1704) (J. Hotard & C. Powell)

C) 25-32 An ordinance granting approval to the proposed 20’ Access Servitude and the 20’X 66’ Sewer Lift Station Servitude on Tract 1 Whitlow Court; as well as the associated revocations of existing servitudes on the adjacent Tract 1T Torres Tract, which include a 25’X 25’Sewer Force Main Servitude & 25’X 50’ Access/Egress Servitude; all of which are situated in Sections 76 & 94, T-11-S, R-7-E, LaPlace, St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana, and are more particularly shown and outlined in the Survey Plat prepared by Stephen P. Flynn, Riverlands Surveying Co., dated April 22, 2025 (J. Hotard)

IX. NEW BUSINESS

A) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-107 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and receive Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Engineering Services for the Street Lighting and Replacement Project.

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-108 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to reject all bids received for the REGALA Park Flag Football Field Synthetic Turf and Lighting Project

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-109 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to re-advertise and solicit bids for the REGALA Park Flag Football Field Synthetic Turf and Lighting Project

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-110 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Change Order No. 7 with Pittsburgh Tank & Tower Co. for the Elevated Water Tower and Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project.

E) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-111 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute the Certificate of Substantial Completion with Pittsburgh Tank & Tower Co. for the Elevated Water Tower and Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project

INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

ADJOURNMENT

St. John the Baptist Parish will, upon request and three (3) days’ notice, provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-8465277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.