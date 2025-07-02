St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter installs 24/7 Microchip scanning station to reunite lost pets

St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter has unveiled a new 24/7 Microchip Scanning Station, offering residents a round-the-clock tool to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Installed outside the shelter at 921 Deputy Jeff G. Watson Dr. in Luling, the self-service station allows good Samaritans and law enforcement officers to scan stray animals for microchips without having to wait for the shelter to open.

“Our Animal Shelter staff are constantly looking for ways to enhance pet safety and promote responsible pet ownership in St. Charles Parish,” Parish President Matthew Jewell said. “This simple tool will be an asset for our community that allows for quicker reunification of lost pets without requiring a visit inside the shelter or waiting for business hours.”

To use the station, residents can bring a found pet to the kiosk and scan its back for a microchip. If a chip is present, the scanner will display a number that can be entered into an online database. If the chip is properly registered, the database will provide contact information to help return the animal to its owner.

While the station is available 24/7, finders are expected to care for the pet until it is either claimed or the shelter reopens for intake. The shelter emphasized that animals must not be left outside the facility, and those who do so may face abandonment charges.

Officials also reminded residents that microchipping is only effective if the registration information is kept current. Pet owners are encouraged to verify their contact details regularly.

For more information, visit www.stcharlesparish.gov, tune in to Cox Channel 6 or UVerse Channel 99, or follow @stcharlesgov on Facebook and Instagram.