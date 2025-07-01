Mary “Trinksie” Catherine Garon 

Published 8:56 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mary Catherine “Trinksie” Garon, age 82, resident of Reserve, La., passed away on June 15, 2025, from her battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born in Baton Rouge on March 3, 1943, to the late Catherine Mary Mayeaux Bordelon of Marksville and Emoore Samuel Bordelon of Bordelonville. Trinksie graduated from St Anthony High School in 1961 and Louisiana State University with an education degree in 1964. Lastly, she graduated from the University of New Orleans in 1989 with a degree in accounting and obtained her CPA working for the Office of Comptroller of the Currency retiring in 2011. In addition to her official jobs, she also coached the boys’ baseball team and girls’ basketball team at St Joan of Arc, coached a summer cabbage ball team at Larayo, and bicycled from Reserve to LaPlace for summer tennis lessons. She also enjoyed hiking, birdwatching, gardening, and watching baseball, especially LSU and the Houston Astros.

Mary Catherine “Trinksie” is survived by her husband, Joseph Alvin Garon Sr. They met at LSU. After graduating from LSU, Trinksie moved to Bryan, Texas where Avin was attending Texas A & M College of Veterinary Medicine, and she taught 4th and 5th grade in Mumford, Texas. They were married on June 20, 1964. They returned to Louisiana in 1968 and opened Riverlands Animal Hospital where she handled the accounting for 25 years. Happily married for 61 years they traveled to many places along the way.

Trinksie (Mau Mau) is survived by her two children, Catherine Louise Garon (Ronnie Toussant) and Joseph Alvin Garon Jr. (Darlene Smith Garon); five grandchildren, Eylse Garon Hall, Christophe Garon, Matthieu Garon, Thelma Toussant, and Camille Toussant, and one great-grandson, Peter Hall Jr.

Trinksie was one of four siblings. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Bordelon. Her late siblings were Samuel Bordelon, and Ann Carey Zachary.

She was a beautiful soul and will be missed dearly by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Friday, July 18, 2025 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace. Visitation will be held in church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Mass to immediately follow at 12 p.m.

Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.millet guidry.com.