St John Rockets of Laplace earn World Series runner-up spot in Gulfport, Mississippi Published 1:53 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The diamonds were busy, and the dugouts buzzed as South Mississippi hosted the USSSA Global World Series.

St. John Rockets, a travel baseball team from St. John the Baptist Parish travelled to Gulfport, Missisisippi competing for the USSSA Global World Series tournament June 11-16. The team from Laplace, St John the Baptist Parish emerged runners-up at the world series, completing their season.

The one-week of tournament action saw St John’s Rockets of Laplace in the open bracket category for U-9 age group as one of the top performing teams. The Rockets battled to a 3 -1 win over Victus Elite – Rosario of Louisiana.

They battled hard for a 9-5 win over Sixers Baseball 9U of Mississippi but then lost the championship game 13 – 5 to the Texas Wave 9U.

The tournament featured over 100 teams, ranging in age from 7 to 14, from nine different states, including Louisiana, Texas, and Indiana. Games were played at D’Iberville’s Rusty Quave Sports Complex, as well as the Gulfport Sportsplex.

Along with the tournament games, it also featured a skills competition, including a home run derby, speed challenge, and throwing challenge.

Davin Williams, the head coach and owner of St. John Rockets, said, “These boys fought hard every single game and earned their spot as Runners-Up in the World Series! It’s not about how you start – it’s about how you finish, and these boys finished strong.

“Proud is an understatement. Big shoutout and much love to my Rockets family and parents; thank you all for being committed. Your support means more than you know. This is only the beginning.”

In the 20-team tournament, teams are split into three levels of competition based on points accumulated through the year. The splits are for major, AAA and AA and every team had to play a mixed pool play against teams from all three divisions.

After pool play, teams are split into two groups, Red and Blue, based on performance. The placed in the top half, placing them in the Red division of AA.

While there were plenty of wins on the field, local amenities in the area also saw a boost as families turned the tournament into a summer vacation. The St John’s Rockets finished the tournament with a seventh overall position on the USSSA record and an impressive second-place standings at the 9U event.