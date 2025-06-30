Lutcher man arrested for felony theft of roofing shingles in LaPlace Published 10:16 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

A Lutcher man has been arrested and booked with felony theft after allegedly stealing 15 packs of roofing shingles from a home under renovation in LaPlace, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.

The incident occurred on June 25, 2025, at a residence in the 500 block of Gardenia Street. According to investigators, a man posing as a contractor arrived at the property and told a witness he needed the shingles for another job. He then loaded the materials into the bed of a pickup truck and drove off.

Detectives identified the suspect as 45-year-old Steven Duhone Jr. of Lutcher. Using the department’s crime camera system, investigators tracked down the truck used in the theft. The vehicle’s owner confirmed that Duhone had borrowed it the day the shingles were taken.

Duhone turned himself in to authorities on Monday, June 30, and was booked with felony theft of items valued between $1,000 and $5,000. Investigators believe Duhone may have sold the shingles.

“To the person who may believe that you received a good deal on the shingles, we are not trying to arrest you,” said Sheriff Mike Tregre. “Just give us a call immediately so that we can resolve this.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, Detective Demond Memminger at 985-703-8141, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tips can also be submitted online at stjohnsheriff.org.