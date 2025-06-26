Thomas “Jeff” Jefferson Pennebaker 

Published 3:06 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thomas Jefferson “Jeff” Pennebaker passed away peacefully on June 21, 2025.

Born on Nov. 24, 1950, Jeff was the beloved son of the late Dr. David M. Pennebaker and Cleo Barkley Pennebaker. A proud graduate of Ole Miss University, Jeff dedicated 39 years to the railroad industry, retiring as Assistant Chief of Police for Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railroad.

Jeff had a deep love for the game of golf. While living in LaPlace, La., he was a long-time member of Riverlands Golf & Country Club, where he formed lifelong friendships and was an enthusiastic part of the “Krazies Golf Group.” After returning to his hometown of New Albany, Miss., he continued to cherish the camaraderie and competition that the sport brought into his life.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Connie S. Pennebaker, and his children, Chris Pennebaker (Kirsten) of Stafford, Va., Jodi Laiche (Robert) of LaPlace, La., and Steven Fortner Jr. (Hansa) of Beaverton, Ore.

He was a proud grandfather to Wyatt, Mackenzie, and Samantha Pennebaker, Ryan, Lauren, and Julia Laiche, and Gage, Daniel, Reon, and Elizabeth Fortner. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Lucky.

Jeff was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John David Pennebaker, Robert Pennebaker, and Sam Pennebaker.

Jeff will be remembered for his warmth, humor, and loyalty, and for the deep love he had for his family, friends, and the game of golf.

Services to celebrate his life will be Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 1 p.m. at New Albany Presbyterian Church with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m. also at the Church with Bro. Stephen Ewing and Bro. Bill Everett officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Cemetery at Cotton Plant. All arragments were made under the direction of United Funeral Serivce in New Albany, Miss.