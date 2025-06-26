Aerial mosquito spray scheduled for St. John the Baptist Parish ahead of July 4

St. John the Baptist Parish officials have announced an aerial mosquito abatement operation scheduled for Friday evening, June 27, in preparation for the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

The mosquito control operation, conducted by Vector Disease Control International (VDCI), will take place from approximately 8 p.m. to midnight, covering the communities of Reserve and Edgard. The effort aims to reduce mosquito activity ahead of outdoor holiday events.

Officials said the application will be completed in a single evening using twin-engine aircraft flying at an altitude of around 300 feet. In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen circumstances, the spraying will be rescheduled for the next suitable night.

Residents seeking more information or spray area maps can contact VDCI at 985-580-1629 or toll-free at 800-256-1784.

Parish leaders are encouraging residents to take standard mosquito precautions, including removing standing water, wearing insect repellent, and avoiding outdoor activity during peak mosquito hours when possible.