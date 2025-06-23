ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 24th, 2025 6:00 P.M. Published 3:22 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

AGENDA

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 24th, 2025

6:00 P.M.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

LAPLACE, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN

ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. OPENING PRAYER

IV. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – June 10th, 2025, Council Meeting

B) Permit Approval – Destiny Christian Church “Christmas on

Main Street” – Saturday, December 13th, 2025, 3:00 PM – to

8:00 PM – From the intersection of West 5th and Main to

the railroad track on Main Street in LaPlace.

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

Lynette Mitchell vs. Timothy Prudhomme, St. John Parish Council,

St. John Parish & Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., No. 79396

VIII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

B) Jaclyn Hotard – Monthly Financial Report (May 2025)

IX. NEW BUSINESS

A) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-103 – A Resolution

authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a

Professional Services Agreement with Southern CAT USA, LLC for

Disaster Restoration and Recovery Services

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-104 – A Resolution

authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the

Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with Ducks Unlimited, Inc.

for the Bayou Chevreuil Restoration Project

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-105 – A Resolution

authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute

Change Order No. 6 with Pittsburgh Tank & Tower Co. for the

Elevated Water Tower and Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-106 – A Resolution

authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to settle and pay the

March 27, 2025, Property Damage Claim to Herman Toups of 531

2

Garyville Northern Street, Garyville, LA 70051

X. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

XI. ADJOURNMENT

St. John the Baptist Parish will upon request and three (3) days’ notices provide

reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the

meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs.

Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service 1-800-846-

5277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.