ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 24th, 2025 6:00 P.M.
Published 3:22 pm Monday, June 23, 2025
AGENDA
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL
REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 24th, 2025
6:00 P.M.
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
LAPLACE, LOUISIANA
TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN
ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
III. OPENING PRAYER
IV. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen)
VI. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS
A) Approval of Minutes – June 10th, 2025, Council Meeting
B) Permit Approval – Destiny Christian Church “Christmas on
Main Street” – Saturday, December 13th, 2025, 3:00 PM – to
8:00 PM – From the intersection of West 5th and Main to
the railroad track on Main Street in LaPlace.
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
Lynette Mitchell vs. Timothy Prudhomme, St. John Parish Council,
St. John Parish & Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., No. 79396
VIII. REPORTS
A) President’s Report
B) Jaclyn Hotard – Monthly Financial Report (May 2025)
IX. NEW BUSINESS
A) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-103 – A Resolution
authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a
Professional Services Agreement with Southern CAT USA, LLC for
Disaster Restoration and Recovery Services
B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-104 – A Resolution
authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the
Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with Ducks Unlimited, Inc.
for the Bayou Chevreuil Restoration Project
C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-105 – A Resolution
authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute
Change Order No. 6 with Pittsburgh Tank & Tower Co. for the
Elevated Water Tower and Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project
D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-106 – A Resolution
authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to settle and pay the
March 27, 2025, Property Damage Claim to Herman Toups of 531
Garyville Northern Street, Garyville, LA 70051
X. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES
XI. ADJOURNMENT
