No injuries reported after fire breaks out at St. James Parish AmSty Plant Published 2:47 am Monday, June 23, 2025

A fire broke out Saturday evening, June 21, at the America Styrenics (AmSty) chemical plant in St. James Parish, prompting an emergency response but causing no injuries or offsite impacts, officials said.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. when plant personnel discovered a seal fire on a benzene pump in the facility’s Ethylbenzene (EB) Unit, according to a statement from AmSty Plant Manager Jacob LaSalvia. The unit was immediately shut down and the plant’s onsite fire brigade responded.

“We have been performing fenceline monitoring and have not detected any hydrocarbon during this monitoring,” LaSalvia said. “The safety of our employees and the public is of utmost importance, and we will do everything we can to protect them.”

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office reported heavy black smoke visible from the scene. Parish officials confirmed there were no offsite impacts and no injuries.

Highway 18 was temporarily closed between Villavasso Street and the Sunshine Bridge frontage road as first responders worked to contain the fire.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Louisiana State Police were notified and assisted with both on-site and off-site monitoring. DEQ reported no environmental concerns during the response.

The parish’s Emergency Operations Center remains active on site as crews continue efforts to fully isolate the pump and extinguish the remaining fire.

AmSty said it will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.