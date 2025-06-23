Lauren Ellis of Laplace named to Kennesaw State’s 2025 Dean’s List Published 1:19 am Monday, June 23, 2025

Lauren Ellis of La Place has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Spring 2025 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.

Majoring in Public Relations, Ellis is among more than 8,500 students named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of nine credit hours.

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees to its more than 47,000 students. Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia with 11 academic colleges.

The university’s vibrant campus culture, diverse student body, strong global connections, and entrepreneurial spirit attract students from throughout the country and around the world. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution (R2), placing it among an elite group of only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status.