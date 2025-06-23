Gabrelle McLeod crowned Miss Louisiana 2025 Published 2:58 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The 62nd annual Miss Louisiana pageant concluded Saturday night with the crowning of Miss Cane River, Gabrelle McLeod, who will go on to represent Louisiana at the Miss America competition in January 2026.

McLeod emerged from a competitive field of contestants from across the state, earning the coveted title after multiple rounds of competition.

Finishing as first runner-up was Miss Slidell, Shelby Bordelon. Rounding out the top five were second runner-up Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival, Anna-Katherine Thompson; third runner-up Miss Monroe, Chanley Patterson; and fourth runner-up Miss Avoyelles Arts & Music Festival, Felicia McGill.

The remaining Top 10 finalists included Miss Baton Rouge Madison Smith, Miss Ouachita Parish Genevieve Alexander, Miss Louisiana Stockshow Katherine McCullars, Miss Belle of the Bayou Shelby Weaver, Miss University of Louisiana Monroe Lake Carpenter, and Miss Minden Nilah Pollard.

In addition to her placement, Lake Carpenter earned the Dancer Award, while Chanley Patterson won the Instrumentalist Award. Anna-Katherine Thompson received recognition as the top Vocalist.

The annual pageant, a longstanding tradition in Louisiana, not only showcases talent and poise but also awards scholarships and provides professional development opportunities to participants. McLeod will now prepare to represent Louisiana on the national stage in the upcoming Miss America competition.