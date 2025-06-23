ADMINISTRATIVE REPORT Published 11:53 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 24th, 2025 6:00 P.M. COUNCIL CHAMBERS LAPLACE, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN

ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. OPENING PRAYER

IV. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen)

VI.CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – June 10th, 2025, Council Meeting

B) Permit Approval – Destiny Christian Church “Christmas on Main Street” – Saturday, December 13th, 2025, 3:00 PM – to 8:00 PM – From the intersection of West 5th and Main to the railroad track on Main Street in LaPlace.

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION Lynette Mitchell vs. Timothy Prudhomme, St. John Parish Council, St. John Parish & Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co., No. 79396

VIII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

B) Jaclyn Hotard – Monthly Financial Report (May 2025)

NEW BUSINESS

A) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-103 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Professional Services Agreement with Southern CAT USA, LLC for Disaster Restoration and Recovery Services

This Resolution allows the Parish to enter into an Agreement with Southern CAT USA, LLC of Kenner, LA who ranked first out of five (5) proposals received and reviewed by the Source Selection Committee for Disaster Restoration and Recovery Services. Services will be utilized for Parish owned buildings in the event of a natural or man-made disaster and will be funded through the Public Works Department with anticipated FEMA Reimbursement. The Agreement was sent to Legal Counsel to review and deemed legally sufficient. Administration recommends approval.

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-104 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. for the Bayou Chevreuil Restoration Project This Resolution allows the Parish to extend the Agreement with Ducks Unlimited, Inc. for the Bayou Chevreuil Restoration Project for an additional eighteen (18) months.

This project will enhance drainage, provide flood relief, improve storm buffering, enhance water quality, promote reforestation, improve environmental quality, and expand recreational opportunities. Extension No. 1 is funded from the 2023 Coastal Protection Restoration Authority’s Parish Matching Program with a 10% match from St. John the Baptist Parish. The Extension was sent to Legal Counsel to review and deemed legally sufficient. Administration recommends approval.

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-105 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Change Order No. 6 with Pittsburgh Tank & Tower Co. for the Elevated Water Tower and Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project.

This Resolution for Change Order No. 6 reduces the original agreement amount to $38,500. It adds twelve (12) calendar days. The decrease is to adjust quantities and materials used to complete welding and epoxy pit repairs on Belle Terre, Courthouse, and Ruddock Towers. The additional days are due to inclement weather delays. The project is funded through the Utilities Budget. Administration recommends approval.

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-106 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to settle and pay the March 27, 2025, Property Damage Claim to Herman Toups of 531 Garyville North Street, Garyville, LA 70051 This Resolution authorizes the settlement of this case in the amount of $208.63 as recommended by the Louisiana Claims Administrators and approved by Legal Counsel. The settlement will be funded through the Settlement Line Item of the Parks and Recreation Department Budget. Administration recommends approval.

INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

ADJOURNMENT

St. John the Baptist Parish will, upon request and three (3) days’ notice, provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-8465277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.