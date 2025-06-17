Priscilla Gayle Scallon Published 8:36 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Priscilla Scallon, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 6, 2025. Born Priscilla Gayle Clinton on Dec. 2,1942, in Baytown, Texas, she made her home in LaPlace, La., where she lived for the last 52 years.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Turner J. Scallon, and her parents, Cecil Dee Clinton and Marie Wolff.

Priscilla is survived by her children, Stephen J. Scallon (Larie), Gregory L. Scallon (Staci), and Teresa S. Holen (Kevin); brother, Chuck Clinton, and sister, Laura Gregory. She was affectionately known as GiGi to her beloved grandchildren, Haydn Scallon (Holly), Kayleb Scallon (Morgan), Catherine Scallon, Elizabeth Scallon, Sarah Holen (Angel), and Matthew Holen (Tess). She also leaves behind her niece, Ashley Gerke (Lee), along with extended family members and dear friends.

She was a gentle kind soul that relished in taking care of others. She had a creative spirit and a love for painting, sewing, arts and crafts, baking, gardening, playing cards, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was a proud longtime member of La-Busy Bees, LaPlace chapter, where she built lasting friendships and shared her many talents.

Services and interment will be private, in keeping with her wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Millet-Guidry Funeral Home in LaPlace. Memories and condolences may be offered at www.milletguidry.com.