St. John the Baptist deputies seek help identifying woman’s body found in the Mississippi River Published 2:49 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Investigators from the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman whose body was recovered from the Mississippi River on Saturday.

The department received a report of a possibly deceased person in the water near the 600 block of La. 628. The St. John Parish Fire Department assisted in retrieving her body.

It’s unclear how long she had been underwater, but St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre stated there were no apparent signs of trauma or foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The woman had no identification on her. But she did have several tattoos, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A tattoo of a butterfly on her stomach with the phrase “D Shawn” below it.

The name “Bianca” is on her right inner forearm.

The cross with the phrase “hello world” on her upper left chest.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS (8477) or Capt. Brandon Barlow of the Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-2674 The public can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.