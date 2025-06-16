7 Brew expands to LaPlace with new drive-thru coffee stand Published 11:04 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Coffee drive-thru 7 Brew is officially opening its door to the public in LaPlace, bringing its high-energy service and customizable drinks to 1421 W. Airline Highway as part of its expanding footprint in the New Orleans metro area.

A future stand was delivered to the site last Friday, signaling the next step in the company’s local growth. The LaPlace location will be among more than 400 7 Brew stands nationwide.

“Our team is excited to expand 7 Brew’s presence into the New Orleans metro area, and we can’t wait to cultivate kindness in the community,” said Mason Simmons, director of development for 7 Brew LaPlace. “This new location will give LaPlace residents a place to enjoy exceptional service, speedy drive-thru times, quality coffee, various beverages, and an upbeat atmosphere.”

The new stand is expected to create 50 local jobs. Those interested in applying can visit 7brewcrew.com.

Chris Sebald, chief of operations for Brew Crew, the local franchise group behind the expansion, said LaPlace was selected for its strong sense of community and alignment with 7 Brew’s mission to “Cultivate Kindness.”

“LaPlace is a perfect fit,” Sebald said. “We’re excited to bring our fast, friendly service and wide variety of beverage options to the community. As a show of our commitment, proceeds from our ‘Caffeine for a Cause’ weekend, July 18–20, will be donated to Providence Community Housing.”

Founded in Arkansas, 7 Brew is renowned for providing over 20,000 unique drink combinations—including espresso drinks, energy drinks, lemonades, smoothies, fizzes, and teas—while operating dual drive-thru lanes to serve customers promptly. The chain emphasizes positivity and strives to leave customers in better spirits than when they arrive.

“What sets us apart is the entire experience,” Sebald said. “From the moment you pull up, we strive to make every customer interaction meaningful. Our upbeat energy, speed, and variety are hard to beat.”

The LaPlace location will be the fifth in the New Orleans metro area, joining other stands in Hammond, Metairie, and Chalmette. Although an opening date has not yet been announced, company officials stated that they plan to continue expanding throughout the region in the coming years.

“We’re not just building a coffee stand—we’re building community,” Sebald said.