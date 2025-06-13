Two arrested in fatal shooting of Reserve teen, St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff says Published 9:35 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tylik Jackson, who was gunned down Thursday night in Reserve.

Sheriff Mike Tregre announced Friday the arrests of Jaydon Williams, 18, from LaPlace, and Damon Brown Jr., 17, from Reserve. Williams faces second-degree murder charges, while Brown is charged as a principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of Northwest Third Street shortly after 8 p.m. on June 12 following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found Jackson lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s office crime cameras captured a fight between Jackson and Williams before the shooting. The footage shows Williams running to an apartment, retrieving a firearm from Brown, and returning to shoot Jackson multiple times.

Williams fled after the shooting but turned himself in to investigators on Friday. Sheriff Tregre credited the swift arrests to the work of his investigators and help from the public.

“Citizens have been calling me all day long, reaching out on social media, trying to help me solve this case,” Tregre said. “I sincerely appreciate all of the tips we got.”

The motive behind the fight and shooting is still under investigation, but deputies believe the altercation may have stemmed from a dispute over a girl.