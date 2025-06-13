St John the Baptist Parish deputies investigate shooting of 17-year-old in Reserve Published 12:49 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy Wednesday evening in Reserve.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Northwest Third Street around 8 p.m. on June 12. When they arrived, they discovered a male victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Tylik Jackson, a recent graduate of East St. John High School.

Surveillance footage from the Sheriff’s Office crime cameras showed a physical altercation between Jackson and another male moments before the shooting. The fight reportedly took place in the middle of Northwest Third Street. Investigators have not released information on any suspects or arrests.

East St. John High School Principal DeShanna Bause released a statement Thursday, mourning the loss of the recent graduate.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our recent graduates, Tylik Jackson,” Bause said. “A bright light in our Wildcat community, Tylik was known for his radiant smile, kind spirit, and the joy he brought to those around him.”

“Just a few weeks ago, we watched with pride as he walked across the graduation stage, a moment that reflected his determination, his love for his family, and his unwavering commitment to making them proud,” she added.

Jackson’s death has left the school community grieving. “His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever be cherished,” Bause said.