Person fatally hit by train in St. Rose, St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says Published 3:02 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

A person was hit by a train Tuesday evening in St. Rose, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the railroad tracks behind the Comfort Inn just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports that an individual had been hit by an approaching train. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the individual, and no further details about the incident were immediately available.

“Out of respect for the victim and their family, the sheriff’s office is not releasing any additional information about the incident,” the St Charles Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.