Dr. Abdul Khan appointed CEO of Ochsner Facilities to oversee LaPlace, River Region Published 3:39 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Ochsner Health has named Dr. Abdul Khan as the new chief executive officer of Ochsner River Region, effective June 1, the health system announced.

Khan will oversee operations and care at Ochsner facilities in Kenner, Luling, Destrehan, and LaPlace, including Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner and St. Charles Parish Hospital.

“I am deeply honored to serve as CEO of Ochsner River Region,” Khan said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be part of an organization that is committed to our community and transforming lives through innovative, compassionate care. I look forward to building on our strong foundation, advancing patient outcomes, and serving the community to meet their needs.”

Khan’s appointment marks the latest chapter in a nearly two-decade career with Ochsner. He began as an internal medicine resident in 2008, later serving as chief medical resident. After a brief period of practicing outside the system, Khan returned to Ochsner in 2015 as a senior physician in pulmonary disease and critical care.

He has since held multiple leadership roles, including vice president of medical affairs at both St. Bernard Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner. In 2023, he became the associate medical director of Ochsner River Region, and in 2024, he was named regional medical director for South Shore Community Hospitals and the Bayou Region.

Khan has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Hurst B. Hatch Teacher of the Year award, Critical Care Faculty of the Year, New Physician Executive of the Year, and Ochsner’s highest physician honor, the Spirit of Leadership award for Physician of the Year.

“Dr. Khan is an extraordinary leader who embodies our mission at Ochsner,” said Robert Wolterman, CEO of Ochsner South Shore & Bayou Regions and Clinical Joint Ventures. “He has built strong relationships across our regions over the years, and his efforts have been instrumental in achieving organizational priorities as well as excellent quality and patient experience outcomes. I am confident he will continue these great efforts in his new role as CEO.”