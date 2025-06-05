AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 10th, 2025 @ 6:00 P.M. Published 6:02 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, JUNE 10th, 2025 @ 6:00 P.M.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS LAPLACE, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN

ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

I CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. OPENING PRAYER

IV.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen)

Jaclyn Hotard – Proclamation – Juneteenth 2025

VI.CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – May 27th, 2025, Council Meeting

B) Permit Approval – St. John the Baptist Parish 24th Annual Independence Day Celebration

VII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

VIII. OLD BUSINESS

A) 25-29 (Tabled 05-27-25) An ordinance to amend Ordinance 24-64 – 28-90 – Parade Permits, (b) General Conditions for permit issuance. (i) to omit for the entire parade; and add: Which indicates that we have two (2) organizations (Krewe of Dage’ and Krewe of Agape) both organizations will have thirty (30) floats each and sixteen (16) units (consisting of dance team, cars, and bands)each for the Parade. If another organization applies, the total floats for all parades would still be sixty (60).

Sec. 28-91 – General Parading regulations (iii) Throws prohibited to add: The parade route begins on Main Street. PARADE PARTICIPANTS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO THROW UNTIL THEY HAVE REACHED MAIN STREET. Adding (g) Floats. The parade organization shall ensure that all floats used in connection with its parade comply with the following requirements: Floats, including tandem floats, shall be no more than sixty (60) feet long, including the pull unit, no more than twelve (12) feet wide, and no more than seventeen (17) feet six (6) inches in height from the street level. (h) Truck-floats. The parade organization shall ensure that all truck-floats used in connection with its parade comply with the following requirements: Truck-floats shall be no more than sixty (60) feet in length, including the pull unit, no more than ten 2 (10) feet in overall width, including all decorations and no more than seventeen (17) feet six (6) inches in height from the street level (V. Bailey)

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A) Tammy Houston – Selection of the L’Observateur as the Official Journal for St. John the Baptist Parish Government.

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-96 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and receive Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Engineering Services for the Reserve Sidewalk Restoration Project.

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-97 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and receive Requests for Proposals (RFP) for Veterinarian Services.

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-98 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and receive Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Fire Department’s Property and Casualty Insurance.

E) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-99 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and receive Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the Repairs of Submersible Pumps, Motors, and Related Equipment.

F) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-100 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to advertise and solicit bids for the Interstate Lighting Repairs I-10 Ramps at U.S. Highway 51.

G) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-101 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into an Indemnity and Hold Harmless Agreement with the Pontchartrain Levee District for the Annual Independence Day Celebration.

H) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-102 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement(CEA) with the Department of Energy and Natural Resources of the State of Louisiana for the Local Coastal Management Program Implementation.

X. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

XI. ADJOURNMENT

St. John the Baptist Parish will, upon request and three (3) days’ notice, provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-8465277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.