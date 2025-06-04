St. Charles Parish gears up for 35th annual independence celebration Published 1:28 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

St. Charles Parish will host its 35th Annual Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 3, at West Bank Bridge Park, featuring live music, food trucks, and a fireworks show to conclude the evening.

The event will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with a fireworks display set to begin at 9 p.m. Headlining the entertainment is Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition, who will perform before the show.

The festivities will begin with an opening ceremony at 6 p.m., featuring a flag-raising by a local Boy Scout troop and a performance of the national anthem by Gabrielle Touchard.

Attendees can enjoy various food and drink options for purchase from local vendors like Sweet Joy Nola, Mangia Eats, MoFries, Shantel’s, Southerns, Daretta’s, and Taste of Nola on Wheels.

To ensure public safety, several road closures will occur. Both I-310 off-ramps to River Road (LA 18) will close 15 minutes before the fireworks and remain closed during the display. River Road will also close from Ashton Road to the School Board Office.

The State Fire Marshal has ordered that no one may enter or leave the park 30 minutes before and after the fireworks. The West Bank Bridge Park and nearby levee parking lot will close on July 2 in preparation for the event. The public cannot use the bike path or cross barricades in the fireworks area.

Attendees are welcome to bring folding chairs and ice chests. However, pets, glass bottles, confetti, poppers, and alcohol sales are prohibited.

The St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation, which organizes the celebration, aims to provide quality programs and facilities that enhance the lives of local residents.

For more information, visit scpparksandrec.com, call (985) 783-5090, or follow the department on Facebook (@scpparksandrec) and Instagram (@scpparksandrecreation).