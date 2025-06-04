Month-long drug investigation leads to three arrests in St. John the Baptist Parish Published 11:55 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A month-long narcotics investigation by the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three men, the seizure of two firearms, cash, vehicles, and a large quantity of illegal drugs, Sheriff Mike Tregre announced on Monday.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Narcotics Division executed search warrants at two LaPlace residences on May 30 — one on Heather Lane and another on Apricot Street — in an investigation into drug distribution by Amandzo Williams, 43.

Authorities recovered around 100 grams of crack cocaine, over 1,100 methamphetamine tablets, about 700 grams of marijuana, over $6,500 in cash, and two vehicles reportedly used by Williams in drug operations.

Williams, with a long criminal history, faces several felony charges: possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; possession of a firearm with a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and drug transactions. His bond is $176,500.

Also arrested were Williams’ cousin, Grant Williams, 55, and Namoel Richardson, 42.

Grant Williams was booked on similar drug distribution and weapons charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $201,500.

Richardson faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine. His bond was set at $6,500.

Tregre said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to combat drug activity in the parish.

“We will continue to investigate and disrupt drug networks in our community aggressively,” Tregre said in a statement. “This case is a strong example of the results we can achieve with focused enforcement and community support.”

Anyone with information about illegal narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.