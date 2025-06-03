AGENDA PUBLIC NOTICE Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

The public is hereby notified that the St. John the Baptist Parish Council will have a Parade Ordinance 24-64 Workshop on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, beginning at 5:30 PM, in the Council Chambers, St. John the Baptist Parish Government Complex, 1811 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA 70068

PARADE ORDINANCE 24-64 WORKSHOP AGENDA JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4th, 2025 5:30 PM @COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CHAIRMAN TAMMY HOUSTON, VICE-CHAIR ROBBY ARCURI

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIENCE

IV. PRAYER

V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes) – Parade Ordinance Workshop – Discussion about Parade Ordinance 24-64

VI. ADJOURNMENT

St. John the Baptist Parish will, upon request and three (3) days in advance notice, provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the workshop. Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-846-5277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.