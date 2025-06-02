St. Charles Parish Sheriff investigates repeat prostitution at Destrehan spa Published 8:01 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

A New York woman was arrested in connection with prostitution allegations at a massage parlor in St. Charles Parish, marking the second such arrest at the business in just over a year.

On May 31, 2025, detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Chen Hongxiu, of New York, following an investigation into complaints that a female masseuse was soliciting male customers for prostitution at WWD Massage Parlor, located at 1970 Ormond Boulevard in Destrehan.

Hongxiu was booked on one count of Prostitution by Massage, a violation of Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:83.3.

This is not the first prostitution-related arrest tied to the business. In April 2024, detectives arrested Fengjie Wang, 58, also of New York, for the same offense.

Wang was also employed as a masseuse at WWD Massage Parlor and later pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2024.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and encourages anyone with information about suspected prostitution or other illegal activity at the establishment to call the department at 985-785-4450. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.