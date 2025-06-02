Seafood restaurant, Fiery Crab, debuts in Laplace, cites community demand Published 8:10 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Fiery Crab officially debuted as a seafood restaurant in Laplace, St John the Baptist Parish. They held their grand opening during the week of May 14.

The seafood restaurant is located at 220 Belle Terre Blvd. Since Fiery Crab opened its first location in Lafayette in March 2018, it has expanded to 20 locations across Louisiana.

Owners Victoria Crigan and Andy Yang said they recognized the need for a local seafood restaurant in the River Parishes that offered flexible hours and delivery options, responding to the growing demand for its diverse range of seafood flavors.

Between the sea of quick-service restaurants in Laplace, the duo is putting its bets on one of its main ingredient: a variety of seafood.

“The inspiration behind opening Fiery Crab in the Laplace community. We recognized a growing demand for boiled seafood in the River Parishes and saw an opportunity to bring our bold, flavorful take on cajun seafood boils,” Victoria Crigan said. “Laplace felt like the perfect fit for our next chapter.”

The Lafayette Cajun restaurant takes pride in serving the freshest seafood from Louisiana, accompanied by bold flavors. It offers traditional Cajun-style boiling with an exciting twist.

Since its introduction into Laplace, its popularity has continued to grow daily with a steady flow of customers. At the grand opening, parish officials, restaurant staff, and co-owners Crigan and Yang cut the blue ribbon to welcome residents from the River Parishes officially.

A small group of people attended the invite-only event to admire the new restaurant and enjoy complimentary appetizers and drinks.

Baileigh Helm,​​ St John the Baptist Parish, Director of Communications, thanked the Fiery Crab owners for siting their newest project in the parish, which was about “two years of hard work.” Also in attendance was Michelle Jenkins, Director of Economic Planning, along with other parish officials who attended the grand opening.

The decoration and setup of the dining rooms, kitchen, and bar create an upscale experience at Fiery Crab Laplace. While it lacks a traditional prix fixe menu, you can create your own “fixed price” experience by combining menu items for a complete meal at a set price.

Fiery Crab’s Cajun-inspired cuisine includes seafood, rice bowls, and desserts. The owners of the seafood restaurant stated they chose Laplace in St. John the Baptist Parish because of its community-friendly atmosphere.

“Laplace location is uniquely designed with a warm, family-friendly atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the community,” Crigan said.

“We hope Fiery Crab becomes a place where families gather, friends celebrate, and new memories are made,” Crigan added. “More than just serving food, we want to be an integral part of the LaPlace community. The response from the community has already been overwhelmingly positive, and we are grateful for the warm welcome and strong show of support from the locals.”

Fiery Crab also expects to create 20 to 30 new jobs in the area, with a focus on hiring locally and providing employees with opportunities for growth within the company.