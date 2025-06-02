Children’s workshop wraps with ‘Lion King KIDS’ performance at St. John’s Theatre Published 1:53 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

St. John Theatre is set to showcase the talents of local youth with two performances of Disney’s The Lion King KIDS on Saturday, June 7, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. These performances are the result of a children’s drama workshop that started on May 27 at the theater at 115 W. Fourth Street in Reserve.

The workshop, led by educator Kristen Brooks, gives kindergarten to fifth-grade children a chance to engage in theatrical arts. Participants are immersed in theater production, including acting, choreography, and stagecraft.

The Lion King KIDS is a condensed adaptation of the beloved 1994 Disney animated film, featuring iconic songs such as “Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” The story follows Simba, a young lion prince, on his journey of self-discovery and responsibility after the tragic loss of his father, Mufasa.

The cast comprises young actors from St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas. Key roles include Matthew Lee as Mufasa, Tanae Gross as Nala, Percy Millet as Simba, Carsen Braud as Young Simba, and Torey Tassin as Scar. The ensemble also features a vibrant group of performers portraying characters such as Rafiki, Timon, Pumbaa, and the hyena pack.

Behind the scenes, the production is supported by Assistant Director Sadie Kelly, Choreographer Sara Brooks, Assistant Choreographer Brody LeBlanc, and a team of youth leaders and stage managers. Set design and construction are managed by Kristen Brooks, Herman Toups, and Mike Brooks, with costumes also designed by Kristen Brooks.

Tickets for the performances are available for purchase online at www.stjohntheatre.com. Admission is $8 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

For more information about St. John Theatre and upcoming events, contact Managing Director Amy Wombles at 504-676-4700 or visit the theater’s website.