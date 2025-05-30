Laplace Jean Anne Newberry joins elite academic honor society at Southeastern University Published 2:38 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Jean Anne Newberry of LaPlace was inducted into Southeastern Louisiana University’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter, the nation’s oldest all-discipline honor society.

Newberry was one of over 30 high-achieving students honored during the ceremony on campus, which celebrated academic excellence across Southeastern’s five colleges.

Membership in Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and requires students to be in the top 10 percent of their senior or graduate class, or the top 7.5 percent of their junior class.

A veteran educator in St. John the Baptist Parish School Board, Newberry has served as an adapted physical education teacher for 27 years. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Southeastern University.

“I was truly honored to be selected as a member of Phi Kappa Phi,” Newberry said. “I attended the virtual induction ceremony, which was very special. During the induction ceremony I learned that the motto of Phi Kappa Phi is ‘Let the love of learning rule humanity.’ As a lifelong learner and educator, the motto hits home for me. The honor society believes in the transformative power of education, a belief I wholeheartedly share.”

Newberry, an exceptional student from St. John the Baptist Parish, received the university’s highest academic honor alongside fellow Louisiana students. Southeastern Phi Kappa Phi President Amber Narro praised the scholars’ dedication and accomplishments in her opening remarks.

Keynote speaker Christina Molina, director of the university’s Contemporary Art Gallery and professor, urged inductees to prioritize community, creativity, and connection in their academic and professional lives.

In addition to Newberry, students were recognized for outstanding performance in each of the university’s colleges. Select members also received endowed scholarships, including the prestigious Lou Ballard, Corkern, and Faust awards.

The ceremony reaffirmed Southeastern’s commitment to academic excellence while honoring students like Newberry, who represent the promise and potential of communities like LaPlace.

Other inductees and award winners listed by parish and city include the following:

ASCENSION PARISH: Makayla Delmore of Gonzales

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH: Kayla Kling of Baton Rouge

JEFFERSON PARISH: Brittany Boyd of Westwego; and Lisa Dauenhauer and Laici Edrington of Metairie

IBERVILLE PARISH: Keira Stewart of Maringouin

LIVINGSTON PARISH: Courtney Chambers and Madeline McCauley of Walker, and Chrysler Mitchell and Kari Smith of Denham Springs

ST. CHARLES PARISH: Katie Benoit of Des Allemands, Amber Hernanez of Luling, Natalie Jones of Norco, and Jordan Tabor of Hahnville

ST. JAMES PARISH: Miranda Grow of Vacherie

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH: Jean Anne Newberry of Laplace

ST. TAMMANY PARISH: Heavenly Bell of Folsom, Aimee Cancienne of Mandeville, Jessica Champagne of Slidell, Julia Jordan, and Yacoub Qamar of Covington

TANGIPAHOA PARISH: Georgia Gemell, Charles Gross, and Nicholas Stoulig of Hammond; Brad Bergeron and Mary Elizabeth Glass of Ponchatoula, and Abigail Bravata of Tickfaw

OUT OF STATE: Oreoluwa Onafowokan of Nigeria

This story was updated.