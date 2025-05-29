PUBLIC NOTICE COUNCIL WORKSHOP Published 6:40 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

The public is hereby notified that the St. John the Baptist Parish Council will hold a Workshop in reference to Parade Ordinance 24-64 on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Council Chambers, St. John the Baptist Parish Government Complex, 1811 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace, LA 70068 The workshop will be held in reference to Parade Ordinance 24-64.

Donna Barber, Legislative Assistant, St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish will, upon request and three (3) days’ advance notice, provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Ms. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-846-5277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.