West St. John High graduates share college and career plans May 26, 2025

A total of 45 graduates from West St. John High School in Edgard announced their career choices, as they set their sights on a future in their field after graduating.

During the signing day ceremony on May 1, they signed cards at a table in front of the room while their bios and photos were displayed on the screen above, as they celebrated their post-graduation plans.

Representatives from several colleges and career programs including Louisiana State University, Southern University, and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, gathered at West St. John High School to celebrate students committing to post-graduation education during the school’s Academic Signing Day.

Jayla Ezidore is among them. She is heading to Southern University in Baton Rouge to study electrical engineering. The honor student and member of the school track team’s 4 x 200 relay, who qualified for the state championship, is excited about the challenges of college life.

“I’m excited to live on my own for the first time. Managing my space, meals, and schedule will be challenging but empowering. I’ve always wanted to experience that independence,” she said.

Jayla will be joined by Kai Alexander, Laila Lewis, Jayden Bailey, Jade August, Abria Baker, and Aaliyah Washington. They shared their Jaguar pride as they committed to attending Southern University this fall.

However, West St. John High’s profile matches the goals outlined in its motto: to ensure that 100 percent of its students are accepted into college or prepared for a technical career.

Meanwhile, West St. John High’s current enrollment rate is just 49.7 percent female-identified and 50.3 percent male. The 2025 WSJH graduation list is female-dominated, with 30 female graduates and 15 males.

Several West St. John seniors intend to transition fully into career and technical education at River Parishes Community College to continue their journey to excellence within the community.

Paris Isom wants to use the school’s classes and internship before she decides on her career path. Meanwhile, Tavien Jenkins, Harris Deshune, Johavan Grows, and Weber Kei`Myren are seeking careers related to process technician courses.

Kailan Edwards is preparing to begin a career as an emergency responder, a decision inspired by his father’s service as a police officer. He plans to pursue training with St John’s Parish Fire Rescue with a long-term goal of serving in local emergency services.

“I am excited to start my career as an emergency responder. Helping people has always been a passion of mine,” Edwards said. “Growing up, I watched my father serve his community, and that solidified my pathway as a first responder.”

Three West St. John graduates are also expected to become Louisiana State University Tigers this fall. Jasani Brown, the class valedictorian, will major in pre-pharmacy and hopes to travel abroad to gain experience to expand her communication horizon.

Kori Williams will major in pre-medicine, while Matthew Borne will major in civil engineering and plans to. Naheim Gastearl will chase his basketball dreams at Victory Rock Prep in New Orleans to one day reach the professional level.

Eyeing a career in technology, Jarrien Smith signed up for the Academy of Interactive Entertainment to major in game programming. He is ready to learn coding and different game program methods, as he begins a new chapter of his life in a different city.

At Aveda Arts & Science Institute, Jadence Bell will study the science of hair in her cosmetology courses. After completing the program, she plans to open her own hair salon. Elizabeth Ramirez also hopes to specialize in cosmetology while at the school and is willing to explore new things that excite her daily.

Short Bre’Anne is ranked the second-highest student in the WSJH graduating class of 2025. She is heading to Southeastern Louisiana University, where she plans to study to become a nurse.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people, exploring different things, and gaining independence as I take the next step toward my future,” she said.

Others who signed up for Southeastern Louisiana University are Tia Woods and Amari Fiffie, who are majoring in nursing. Brylie Bernard will major in veterinary medicine and plans to become a veterinary practitioner.

With her early childhood degree, Evania Cortorreal is excited to pursue a career in developing youth at Baton Rouge Community College, BRCC. Diamond Downing will major in ultrasound technology at BRCC and looks forward to new challenges.

Other graduates were accepted into various colleges and career programs, including Louisiana State University, Nicholls State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Northwestern State University, Delgado Community College, and Paul Mitchell Schools.