River Parishes tourism leader earns top industry certification Published 7:27 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

Willma Harvey, Director of Sales and Business Development for the River Parishes Tourist Commission, has been recertified as a Certified Destination Management Executive — the highest individual educational distinction in the tourism industry.

Destinations International awards the credential, which is considered the gold standard for destination organization professionals and is recognized globally for its rigorous curriculum and real-world application.

Harvey’s recertification highlights her ongoing leadership in promoting tourism and fostering economic development in St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, and St. James parishes. The Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) program offers advanced training in destination stewardship, marketing, and sustainable tourism strategies.

“This recertification reaffirms my passion for this region and the power of tourism to uplift communities,” Harvey said in a statement. “I’m honored to represent Louisiana’s River Parishes on a national stage while collaborating with partners to elevate our region’s visibility and create opportunities for residents and visitors.”

Harvey holds multiple tourism industry credentials, including certifications as a Tour Professional, Travel Industry Specialist, and Government Meeting Professional. She also serves on the Destinations International Advocacy Committee and the National Tour Association’s DEI Advisory Group.

“Willma’s dedication to professional excellence ensures Louisiana’s River Parishes remain a leader in tourism innovation,” said Denise Burrell, executive director of the River Parishes Tourist Commission. “This achievement supports our mission to drive tourism forward while working hand-in-hand with our marketing partners, business community, and local leaders.”

Camella Landry, chair of the commission’s board of commissioners, said the achievement brings positive attention and investment to the region. “We are incredibly proud of Willma for this recertification,” Landry said.

The River Parishes Tourist Commission is the official destination marketing organization for Louisiana’s River Parishes. Its mission is to highlight the area’s cultural heritage, outdoor recreation and culinary experiences to attract visitors and stimulate economic growth.