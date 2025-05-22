AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING TUESDAY, MAY 27th, 2025 Published 4:43 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

AGENDA ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING, TUESDAY, MAY 27th, 2025 @ 6:00 P.M.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS LAPLACE, LOUISIANA

TAMMY HOUSTON – CHAIRMAN

ROBBY ARCURI – VICE-CHAIR

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. OPENING PRAYER

IV. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

V. PUBLIC COMMENT – AGENDA ITEMS ONLY (3 minutes per citizen)

VI.CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

A) Approval of Minutes – May 13th, 2025, Council Meeting

B) Councilman Bailey – Appointment of Julie Cupit to the Library Board of Control

VII. REPORTS

A) President’s Report

B) Jaclyn Hotard – Monthly Financial Report (April 2025)

VIII. PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE (S)

A) 25-29 An ordinance to amend Ordinance 24-64 – Sec. 28-90 – Parade Permits, (b) General Conditions for permit issuance. (i) to omit for the entire parade; and add: Which indicates that we have two (2) organizations (Krewe of Dage’ and Krewe of Agape) both organizations will have thirty (30) floats each and sixteen (16) units (consisting of dance team, cars, and bands) each for the Parade. If another organization applies, the total floats for all parades would still be sixty (60).

Sec. 28-91 – General Parading regulations (iii) Throws prohibited to add: The parade route begins on Main Street. PARADE PARTICIPANTS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO THROW UNTIL THEY HAVE REACHED MAIN STREET. Adding (g) Floats. The parade organization shall ensure that all floats used in connection with its parade comply with the following requirements: Floats, including tandem floats, shall be no more than sixty (60) feet long, including the pull unit, no more than twelve (12) feet wide, and no more than seventeen (17) feet six (6) inches in height from the street level.

(h) Truck-floats. The parade organization shall ensure that all truck-floats used in connection with its parade comply with the following requirements: Truck-floats shall be no more than sixty (60) feet in length, including the pull unit, no more than ten 2 (10) feet in overall width, including all decorations and no more than seventeen (17) feet six (6) inches in height from the street level (V. Bailey)

IX. NEW BUSINESS

A) Robby Arcuri – Resolution – R25-91 – A Resolution conferring authority upon the president/vice-President of the Library Board of Control for St. John the Baptist Parish to execute a construction manager at risk agreement on behalf of the board with The Lemoine Company to provide construction manager at risk services for the Edgard and LaPlace Branch Library Building Projects

B) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-92 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish to extend the Professional Services Agreement with Xavier University of Louisiana to serve as the Fiscal Agent for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC).

C) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-93 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Change Order No. 1 with Jones Construction Solutions, LLC for the Animal Shelter Renovation Project.

D) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-94 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with the State of Louisiana, Department of Treasury required in connection with a line-item appropriation in Act 776 of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session of the Louisiana Legislature for $250,000 to St. John the Baptist Parish for Drainage Improvements.

E) Jaclyn Hotard/Peter Montz – Resolution – R25-95 – A Resolution authorizing St. John the Baptist Parish President to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) with the State of Louisiana, Department of Treasury required in connection with a line-item appropriation in Act 776 of the 2024 Regular Legislative Session of the Louisiana Legislature of $150,000 to St. John the Baptist Parish for the Comprehensive Water Improvement Program

X. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES

XI. ADJOURNMENT

Upon request and three (3) days’ notice, St. John the Baptist Parish will provide reasonable accommodation to any disabled individual wishing to attend the meeting. Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation is requested to contact Mrs. Stacey Cador at (985) 652-9569 (voice) or the Louisiana Relay Service at 1-800-8465277 and ask for St. John the Baptist Parish at (985) 652-9569.