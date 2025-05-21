St. James Parish sheriff arrests teacher found with cocaine at school Published 8:59 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A sixth-grade math teacher was arrested Tuesday after a baggie of white powder was found on the ground at a middle school, and deputies say the adult dropped it.

The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that 42-year-old Lee Michael Granier, a teacher at Cypress Grove Montessori School, was captured on video dropping a baggie in a hallway. Authorities tested the substances and confirmed they contained cocaine. Upon searching his vehicle, they allegedly discovered another baggie of white powder that also tested positive for cocaine.

Granier was arrested and booked for possession of cocaine and violating the controlled substances law.