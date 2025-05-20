New Orleans jail employee arrested for allegedly helping 10 inmates escape Published 10:47 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A maintenance employee at the Orleans Justice Center was arrested in connection with the escape of 10 inmates, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has announced Tuesday.

Sterling Williams, 33, was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division. The investigation began on May 16 after the inmates escaped from custody.

According to Murrill’s office, Williams told investigators that he turned off the water in a cell at the request of an inmate involved in the escape. Authorities said Williams did not report the inmate’s request and instead complied, which investigators believe facilitated the escape.

Williams was charged with 10 counts of being a principal to simple escape under Louisiana Revised Statutes 14:24,110, and one count of malfeasance in office under R.S. 14:134.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail and later transferred to another facility.

“This is a continuing investigation, and we will provide updates as often as possible,” Murrill said in a statement. “We will uncover all the facts eventually, and anyone who aided and abetted will be prosecuted to the full extent the law allows. I encourage anyone who knows anything, and even those who may have provided assistance, to come forward now to obtain the best possible outcome in their particular case.”

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said authorities allowed hours to pass before the inmates’ victims and witnesses were notified, putting their lives in danger.

Only four of the 10 prisoners have been captured as of Tuesday morning, with three other jail employees currently suspended as police investigate the escape, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police have identified convicts Jermaine Donald, 42; Antoine Massey, 33; Leo Tate, 31; Lenton Vanburen, 27; Derrick Groves, 27; and Corey Boyd, 19, as the suspects still on the loose.

The FBI’s New Orleans office is currently offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of each prisoner. Crime Stoppers and the ATF offer an additional $5,000 each for tips.